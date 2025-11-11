Pursuit ends with police shooting in Pico Rivera

An investigation is underway after a police pursuit ended in a police shooting in Pico Rivera Tuesday morning.

What we know:

The shooting happened on Madison Street just before 2 a.m.

FOX 11 has confirmed that the incident involved officers from the Montebello Police Department.

No other information was immediately available.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are not clear.

It's unknown if anyone was shot.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.