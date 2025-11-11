Pursuit ends with police shooting in Pico Rivera
LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a police pursuit ended in a police shooting in Pico Rivera Tuesday morning.
What we know:
The shooting happened on Madison Street just before 2 a.m.
FOX 11 has confirmed that the incident involved officers from the Montebello Police Department.
No other information was immediately available.
What we don't know:
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are not clear.
It's unknown if anyone was shot.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.