Pursuit ends with police shooting in Pico Rivera

By
Published  November 11, 2025 7:14am PST
A suspect who Montebello Police Department officers shot at after he allegedly tried to run over two of their colleagues is on the loose Tuesday in Pico Rivera.

LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a police pursuit ended in a police shooting in Pico Rivera Tuesday morning. 

What we know:

The shooting happened on Madison Street just before 2 a.m.

FOX 11 has confirmed that the incident involved officers from the Montebello Police Department. 

No other information was immediately available. 

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are not clear. 

It's unknown if anyone was shot. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

