Preliminary 3.6-magnitude earthquake strikes in San Bernardino County
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A preliminary 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday afternoon in San Bernardino County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The USGS says the quake was reported at 1:07 p.m. about 2 miles northwest of Yucca Valley.
It was recorded at a depth of about 3 miles.
RELATED: Are you prepared for an earthquake?
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.
RELATED: Surviving the earthquake: Prepare, Survive, Recover
USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.
RELATED: Quakes push Californians to prepare for the next big jolt