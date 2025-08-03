Powerball ticket worth more than $400,000 sold in California

Disappointed by having to get ready to go to work tomorrow? You might not want to throw away your Powerball ticket just yet – especially if you purchased them before the July 28 drawing.

According to California Lottery's website in late July 2025, a ticket worth $462,334 was sold in the state.

This comes as the ticket matched five of the winning numbers during a July 28 drawing. Below were the winning numbers for the July 28 drawing – which apparently no one got all six numbers:

7, 35, 36, 43, 62. PB: 3

The most recent drawing was held on Saturday, August 2 and below were the winning numbers for the then-top prize of $410 million – which apparently no one got:

6, 18, 34, 35, 36. PB: 2

The drawing for the new jackpot of $426 million will be held on Monday, August 4 at 8 p.m. PT.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 426 millions of reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Mega Millions' website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Powerball follows an identical process for paying out its jackpot winners.

RELATED: Powerball payout calculator: How much would you get after taxes if you won?

This story was reported from Los Angeles.