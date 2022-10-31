Expand / Collapse search

Powerball jackpot grows to $1B ahead of Monday night's drawing

By AP Staff
Associated Press

The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing.

People showed up at convenience stores, groceries and gas stations around the country to snatch up lottery tickets for a chance at Monday night's massive $1 billion Powerball jackpot.

The jackpot soared after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing. It's the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.

No one has hit all six numbers since Aug. 3, a testament to how slim the odds are of winning the jackpot: one in 292.2 million.

The $1 billion jackpot prize is for winners who opt to take the full amount piecemeal over 29 annual payments. Nearly all winners opt for a lower cash payment, which for Monday’s drawing would be an estimated $497.3 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
 