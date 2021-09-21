Possible kidnapping caught on camera in Bell Gardens

The Bell Gardens Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man and a woman in a possible kidnapping captured on video.

The incident happened on Saturday around 11 p.m. in the 6500 block of Toler Avenue. Police said that it is unknown whether or not a crime occurred, but are hoping to speak with the woman seen in the video.

The video appears to show a woman exiting a silver two-car vehicle in a residential neighborhood when she begins to run away. As she was running, a man in a hooded sweatshirt exits the driver's side door and grabs her from behind before carrying her back to the vehicle and placing her back in the car.

"The male walked around the rear of the vehicle and you see his driver’s door open slightly then close indicating another person in the vehicle, or, the female opened the door for him," Bell Gardens Police wrote in a press release.

The man got back into the driver's seat of the vehicle and traveled southbound in reverse out of sight.

Police are asking anyone with information about the situation to contact Sergeant B. Benson at 562-806-7694.

