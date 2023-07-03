Bears spotted, but no evidence of victims of possible attacks near Mt. Baldy, firefighters say

article

An alleged bear attack investigation is leaving the public with more questions than answers in San Bernardino County Monday night.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a call of a possible bear attack near the area of Mountain Avenue and Shinn Road a little before 5 p.m.

According to San Bernardino County FD, crews spotted bears, but no sightings of victims or humans under attack.

As of 6:30 p.m., officials did not say what is going to happen to the person who reported the alleged bear attack to authorities.