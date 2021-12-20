Police say altercation may have led up to San Jose mall shooting

Shots fired inside a San Jose mall Monday evening sent shoppers running in panic.

The incident unfolded around 5:48 p.m. at Westfield Oakridge on Blossom Road.

Authorities said the incident appears to be isolated and not an active shooter situation.

A swarm of officers responded to the scene and placed the mall on lockdown as they conducted a search of the area.

The San Jose Police Department initially reported that someone was wounded in the shooting, but later clarified and said that they have not yet located the victim. They also have not found the shooter.

Witnesses told KTVU they saw a group of four people, possibly teens, arguing near a Forever 21. They said someone then retrieved a gun from a backpack and started shooting.

Sergeant Christian Camarillo said it appears an altercation did occur between several people and one of those suspects produced a gun and fired several rounds.

Store employees and shoppers hiding in storage room.

One woman said H&M store employees took shoppers into a stockroom for them to hide. Officers eventually came and escorted them out. Video shows workers at a Cheesecake Factory barricaded inside the restaurant.

"We do know there are people within the mall still hiding in stores, " Camarillo said. "We are coming to get you out of there, and we will escort you as soon as we can."

Witnesses said the shooter ran towards the food court and sent shoppers into a frenzy, screaming and running.

Video of the aftermath shows several shell casings on ground. Officers can be heard in the background saying, "Come out with your hands on the ground."