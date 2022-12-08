Pursuit ends in 3-car crash in Koreatown; driver in custody

An alleged hit-and-run driver in a reportedly stolen Audi was taken into custody Thursday in Koreatown after leading authorities on a pursuit that ended in a three-car crash.

According to officials, the driver is accused of hitting a pedestrian and fleeing the scene.

The pursuit happened in the downtown Los Angeles area and made its way to Koreatown where it ended after the driver crashed through the intersection at Sixth Street and Normandie, hitting three other vehicles.

SkyFOX video over the scene showed one of the cars that was hit on the sidewalk. No ambulances were immediately seen.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

As a result, the intersection will remain closed for about a block in each direction. There is no estimated time of reopening, so plan accordingly.