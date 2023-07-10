Police look for suspect after Culver City police chase ends in crash

Police in Culver City are searching for a suspect after a police chase ended in a crash Monday night.

Two people were allegedly in a stolen car that led Culver City on a chase, before the car crashed at the intersection of Mesmer Avenue and Hammack Street around 10 p.m. One of the suspects in the car was taken into custody, but the other was able to escape.

Police are now advising anyone in the area to lock their doors as they search for the other suspect.

No other information was immediately available.