Alleged IG Live police chase suspect arrested in Sylmar

A police chase suspect is in handcuffs – but not before leading an hour-long police chase across Los Angeles County and with some accusing the driver of live-streaming their drive along the way.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the suspect, inside a possibly stolen black SUV, led the Los Angeles Police Department on a chase.

Over the course of this ongoing chase, the suspect drove through parts of West Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Culver City, Mid City, downtown LA, Burbank, Glendale and Sun Valley. At one point, the suspect was believed to be live-streaming the pursuit while avoiding the cops.

The suspect eventually ditched the SUV in Sylmar, before getting tackled by law enforcement and being placed in custody.

Officials did not say where the car may have been stolen from.