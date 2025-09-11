Suspect in custody after chase ends at Norwalk gas station

A suspect was taken into custody after leading officers on a chase.

California Highway Patrol officers were in pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle in LA County around 10 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect was seen driving on surface streets in the Downey and Norwalk area.

Officers conducted a pit maneuver which resulted in the back bumper becoming loose. The suspect then entered an Arco gas station on Lowemont St. and Pioneer Blvd. in Norwalk. He quickly exited the car and surrendered to authorities.

With guns drawn, officers checked the car to see if any passengers were inside. The suspect was arrested.