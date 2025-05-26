Pursuit suspect shot by police during standoff in Woodland Hills

A woman driving in a white van who led authorities on a police chase across the San Fernando Valley Monday morning was taken into custody after a shooting involving police officers, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

What we know:

The pursuit of the allegedly armed female suspect in a white van began around 7:45 a.m. in the Van Nuys area, according to police.

Around 7:56 a.m., it appeared the driver had pulled over in a cul-de-sac area of Tarzana. However, the driver sped off and continued driving on surface streets, running red lights and driving on the wrong side of the road as several patrol vehicles tailed the van.

Just after 8 a.m., the driver had entered a residential neighborhood in Woodland Hills, near Delita and Del Moreno drives.

A few minutes later, the suspect was seen driving on the curb for a short time in order to avoid spike strips set out by officers. A large dog was also seen sticking their head out of the driver's side window.

The suspect eventually pulled over in a cul-de-sac near Arcana Road and Marmora Street, where the barricade situation ensued.

The woman was taken into custody around 10:15 a.m. after she was shot by police. She was put on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance.

The dog inside the van was later seen being handled by animal control, being loaded onto a truck.

What we don't know:

The condition of the suspect is unknown.