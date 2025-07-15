Driver leads cops on high-speed police chase through Van Nuys
LOS ANGELES - Authorities arrested a suspect who led officers on a nearly hour-long high-speed police chase through the San Fernando Valley Tuesday morning.
The pursuit began about 9:40 a.m. in the area of Vanowen Street and Noble Avenue in Van Nuys, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The suspect -- wanted for an unspecified felony -- drove in circles through the neighborhood, at times reaching speeds over 95 mph, weaving through traffic, entering opposing lanes and speeding through residential streets.
The chase ended around 10:30 a.m. when the driver stopped and surrendered in the area of Vanowen Street and Cedros Avenue, roughly two blocks from where the pursuit began.
The suspect was taken into custody.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles Police Department.