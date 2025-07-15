Driver leads cops on high-speed police chase through Van Nuys

Authorities arrested a suspect who led officers on a nearly hour-long high-speed police chase through the San Fernando Valley Tuesday morning.

The pursuit began about 9:40 a.m. in the area of Vanowen Street and Noble Avenue in Van Nuys, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect -- wanted for an unspecified felony -- drove in circles through the neighborhood, at times reaching speeds over 95 mph, weaving through traffic, entering opposing lanes and speeding through residential streets.

The chase ended around 10:30 a.m. when the driver stopped and surrendered in the area of Vanowen Street and Cedros Avenue, roughly two blocks from where the pursuit began.

The suspect was taken into custody.