Expand / Collapse search

Driver leads cops on high-speed police chase through Van Nuys

By
Published  July 15, 2025 10:05am PDT
Police Chases
FOX 11
Man leads cops on wild chase through Van Nuys

Man leads cops on wild chase through Van Nuys

The pursuit suspect surrendered to authorities around 10:30 a.m.

LOS ANGELES - Authorities arrested a suspect who led officers on a nearly hour-long high-speed police chase through the San Fernando Valley Tuesday morning. 

The pursuit began about 9:40 a.m. in the area of Vanowen Street and Noble Avenue in Van Nuys, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD pursuing 'armed and dangerous' suspect

LAPD pursuing 'armed and dangerous' suspect

The suspect in a white SUV was seen speeding on surface streets in Van Nuys.

The suspect -- wanted for an unspecified felony -- drove in circles through the neighborhood, at times reaching speeds over 95 mph, weaving through traffic, entering opposing lanes and speeding through residential streets.

The chase ended around 10:30 a.m. when the driver stopped and surrendered in the area of Vanowen Street and Cedros Avenue, roughly two blocks from where the pursuit began.

Pursuit suspect reverses in front of LAPD officers

Pursuit suspect reverses in front of LAPD officers

The suspect in a white SUV was seen driving erratically through the Van Nuys area.

The suspect was taken into custody.

The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police ChasesInstastories