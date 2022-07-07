Police arrest man wanted for aggravated assault in Santa Ana

A suspect who was wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries at the Northgate Market in Santa Ana has been arrested.

The incident occurred on May 29 at market located at 700 S. Harbor Boulevard.

According to police, the suspect pushed the victim, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground. Officials say he sustained substantial head trauma.

The suspect - who was accompanied by a woman and two babies - is described as a man wearing a white face mask, a black hoodie, long black shorts, and black/white sneakers.

Santa Ana PD said 25-year-old Angel Garcia was taken into custody on July 9 at 12 p.m.

Angel Garcia (Santa Ana PD)



Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nunez at (714) 245-8357 or ENunez@santa-ana.org