PLAVE continues expanding universe with Caligo Pt. 2 comeback

Virtual K-pop group PLAVE recently made their comeback, continuing their storyline that has been building across multiple projects. PLAVE – consisting of YEJUN, NOAH, BAMBY, EUNHO, and HAMIN – recently released their album Caligo Pt.2 with the title track "Born Savage".

"It's the message that we're born differently and with a destiny to survive even in the ashes," BAMBY said. "I love the lyrics, especially 'You can't deny it because I'm true’... because it can explain PLAVE as an idol so much," EUNHO said.

The comeback is already making a global impact. For the week of May 2, Caligo Pt.2 debuted at No. 145 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 2 on the Billboard Emerging Artists chart. The group also set a personal record in first-week album sales, surpassing 1.2 million copies, according to HANTEO CHART.

The album arrives one year after the first installment, with the group focused on showing new sides of themselves while raising the bar creatively. PLAVE says "Born Savage" reflects both their evolving sound and their mindset—pushing beyond expectations set by Caligo Pt.1.

"Since it's Caligo Pt.2, the title track has to be better than the one from Caligo Pt.1. That was something we kept in our minds when working on this track," YEJUN said. "We really cared about every single thing, for example, the rap or beat. We cared so much," EUNHO said.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Photo courtesy: VLAST

The "Born Savage" music video continues the storyline introduced in "DASH," showing the group carrying out their mission. In Caligo Pt.1, PLAVE aimed to spark curiosity about how they would survive after being attacked by the villain, Caligo. While the latest video brings resolution, the group says their story is far from over.

"It would be great if you could think of it as an end to one chapter. As always, we'll open up a new chapter, and there are many stories to unfold from our universe," NOAH said. "Our universe story is very big, maybe bigger than you expected. We never know how and when those stories will connect," EUNHO added.

YEJUN, the group’s leader, said they intentionally leave room for interpretation, building new details onto existing storylines so fans can dive deeper into the experience. That same level of detail extends to their performances, including choreography that connects directly to their storyline.

"Each member has unique characteristics, so we wanted to blend them with dynamic actions in the choreography. We cared a lot about every detail in capturing the storyline that began with Caligo Pt.1," HAMIN said.

PLAVE also highlights a standout moment fans should look for on stage.

"There is a choreography with a zombie concept, where it seems like we're falling down but we're actually not," NOAH said. "I think that'd be a fun element to focus on when you're watching our performance."

Throughout their journey, PLAVE credits their fans, known as PLLI, as a driving force behind their creativity.

"Our communication with fans through live broadcasts feels like a compass for our music. For example, we would talk about random things with fans and make jokes among ourselves during live broadcasts, as well as sharing promises, and those could work as hidden elements in our music," EUNHO said. "Seeing PLLI's reactions gives us the courage to enjoy working on our music even more."

And as their journey continues to evolve, success is defined simply:

"I think success would mean when we make PLLIs' today happy with the performance we created ourselves," YEJUN said.