OC man charged with murdering, torturing 6-year-old he was babysitting

article

A Placentia barber has been charged with murdering and torturing a 6-year-old boy he was babysitting, the Orange County District Attorney's office announced Wednesday.

Officials charged Ernest Love with felony murder, felony torture and felony child abuse causing death, for the death of first-grader Chance Crawford.

On Aug. 29, Chance's mom dropped him off at Love's Placentia barbershop, on her way to her night shift at St. Joseph's Hospital, so that Love could babysit the boy.

Just hours later, around 1:30 a.m., Love brought Chance to the emergency room at Children's Hospital of Orange County unconscious and struggling to breathe.

SUGGESTED: Noah Cuatro: Parents sentenced for murder, torture in death of Palmdale boy

Doctors at the hospital found large patches of skin missing and raw wounds on the boy's backside, as well as subdermal hematoma and extreme brain swelling — associated with violent shaking. Doctors also found Chance with a fractured shoulder blade.

After investigating, police found surveillance footage from the barbershop earlier in the night showing Love walking into the shop carrying a large piece of wood, and Chance following behind.

Investigators accused Love of beating the 6-year-old with that piece of wood after the boy peed his pants at a local park. Then they said Love poured hydrogen peroxide on the wounds, and forced Chance to do push-ups, sit-ups and jumping jacks. That's when Chance collapsed. Investigators said that instead of calling 911, he drove the boy to the hospital.

Chance died from his injuries on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

"While his new classmates were celebrating the end of the first week of first grade, Chance’s seat in his classroom was empty as he fought for his life in a hospital bed," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. "Words do not exist to describe the absolute terror this little boy was forced to endure – all at the hands of someone who was supposed to be protecting him, not torturing him to death. Now we as prosecutors will do everything we can to pursue justice for little Chance and be his protectors in death that he failed to have in life."

Love pleaded not guilty to all charges. He faces up to life plus five years in prison if convicted on all charges. He is currently being held without bail.