Photos: Tommy Lasorda celebration of life at Dodger Stadium

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Los Angeles Dodgers
FOX 11

Tommy Lasorda celebration of life at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES - Friends, family and former teammates said goodbye to Los Angeles Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda during a celebration-of-life event at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers shared photos and videos of Tuesday's event as it was held behind closed doors.

Former Dodgers Eric Karros and Mickey Hatcher were among the speakers at the event and fellow MLB managers Mike Scioscia and Bobby Valentine were spotted as one of the pallbearers.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Sports world, LA community pays tribute to Dodger legend Tommy Lasorda

Lasorda died at the age of 93 earlier in the month. Known for his fiery leadership as a manager, Lasorda helped the Dodgers win two World Series titles (1981 and 1988) and four National League pennants during the 21 seasons as the team's skipper from 1976 to 1996.

He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997.

