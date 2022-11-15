Person involved in 605 Freeway crash has car stolen

Authorities were investigating a multi-vehicle crash and a car theft on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos on Tuesday morning.

First responders were called to the scene on the northbound lanes of the freeway at South Street around 5:35 a.m.

Officials with the California Highway Patrol said a white Chevrolet Malibu was involved in the collision. The driver of the Malibu got out to assess to damage and to check on the victims and when they turned around, their car was gone. Investigators said the victim left their keys in the car.

Only two lanes were left open and traffic continued to build in the area following the collision.

No further information was immediately released.

