Peeps launches new customizable marshmallow chicks

Candy lovers everywhere are in for a sweet treat courtesy of Peeps. Customers can create their very own made-to-order marshmallow chicks through the company’s launch of MyPeeps.

Fans can visit the Peeps website and select their own chick (blue, yellow, and pink) a chocolatey dip (dark, milk, and white) and their choice of dip, which include confetti sprinkles, chocolate chips, or crushed cookie.

The MyPeeps packages are $29.95 for a dozen chicks and will be available while supplies last. To learn more, click here.

MyPeeps is the latest move the company has made to expand its popular marshmallow chick product line. In January, Peeps released new flavors of its marshmallow chicks and bunnies to its line of Easter-themed candies.

One of the new featured treats is the unicorn-inspired Sparkly Wild Berry-flavored marshmallow bunnies. Other flavors for customer to enjoy include party cake, hot tamales, sour watermelon, fruit punch, cotton candy, and wild berry.

These new Easter-themed candies are only available in select stores this year. Target will supply Peeps Sparkly Wild Berry-flavored marshmallow bunnies, tropical burst-flavored marshmallow chicks, a pack of the new The Original Donut Shop-flavored items and strawberry-flavored marshmallow chicks dipped in chocolate.

The Original Donut Shop-flavored treats hit store shelves after Peeps partnered with The Original Donut Shop, the coffee-maker often used with Keurigs, which features coffee-flavored marshmallow chicks and Peeps Filled Delights.

Last year, the marshmallow flavor of Peeps was featured in a special limited edition pack of Pepsi soda.

