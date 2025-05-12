Pedestrian struck and killed in Westlake hit-and-run crash

A search is underway in Los Angeles' Westlake neighborhood after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver overnight.

What we know:

The incident happened around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Eighth and Alvarado streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officials said a vehicle traveling southbound on Alvarado Street collided with another vehicle heading westbound on Eighth Street. The impact caused the southbound vehicle to veer onto the sidewalk, striking two pedestrians.

Both pedestrians were taken to the hospital. One of them, a 45-year-old man, died from his injuries, while the other man remains in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Information on a suspect or suspect vehicle was not released.

The victim's identity is pending notification of kin.