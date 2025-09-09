Pedestrian struck, killed by Metro train in Jefferson Park

The Brief A pedestrian walking on the tracks was struck and killed by a Metro train Monday night. The incident led to a temporary shutdown, but Metro service has since been restored and the morning commute is not affected. The identity of the victim has not been released.



A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metro train late Monday night, officials confirmed.

What we know:

According to Metro officials, the pedestrian was walking on the tracks at 7th and Exposition in Jefferson Park when he was hit and killed by the train.

The train was carrying passengers at the time of the incident, but no other injuries were reported.

The man's body was taken by the medical examiner around 3:30 a.m.

Metro workers were performing final adjustments, but all tracks have since reopened and service has been restored. The morning commute is not affected.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of his family.

His cause of death is under investigation.