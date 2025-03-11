Suspected shoplifter struck and killed by car in Apple Valley

An investigation is underway in San Bernardino County after a shoplifting suspect was struck and killed by a car over the weekend.

What we know:

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 8, near Bear Valley Road and Savage Lane in Apple Valley, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The pedestrian, who was reported to have been involved in a shoplifting incident at Tractor Supply just before the crash, was running across Bear Valley Road when she was struck by a red Mazda, officials said.

She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

The 20-year-old driver of the Mazda cooperated with the investigation and was not injured, according to authorities.

Eastbound lanes on Bear Valley Road were closed for approximately three hours between Deep Creek Road and Itoya Vista Road while deputies processed the scene and interviewed witnesses. All roads have since reopened.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim or the driver of the Mazda was not released.

It's unclear if the Mazda driver is facing any charges.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Deputy S. Esparza at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.