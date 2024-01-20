'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison's son Adam dead at 39

article

Adam Harrison , son of "Pawn Stars'" Rick Harrison, has died. He was 39.

"He passed of an overdose," a representative for Harrison confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"The family is greatly saddened at his loss and asks for privacy as they grieve."

The details of Adam’s death remain unknown at this time.



The Las Vegas Metro Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for more information.

Rick Harrison attends the Pawn Stars photocall at Palais des Festivals on October 17, 2016 in Cannes, France.





Rick, who is famously known for starring in "Pawn Stars" alongside his eldest son Corey, paid tribute to Adam on his social media.

"You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam," Rick shared a heartfelt photo with Adam and included a broken heart emoji with his caption. The two were seen all smiles while dining at a restaurant.

Corey additionally shared a photo of him and his brother bathing in a tub when they were younger.

"Wax wtf I will always love you bubba," he wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, politician Donald Trump Jr. sent his well-wishes to the Harrison family on Rick’s social media post and penned, "I’m so sorry man."

Rick previously campaigned for U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, alongside Trump Jr., in October 2022.

Adam was the second child of Rick and his ex-wife, Kim. After their split, Rick tied the knot to his second wife, Tracy, and the pair welcomed one son, Jake.

While Adam was not featured on "Pawn Stars," he reportedly worked at the Gold & Silver Pawn before the popular reality show kicked off in 2009.

According to the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop site, Rick and Corey work alongside Richard, "The Old Man" Harrison – the "patriarch" of the famed establishment – and Austin "Chumlee" Russell, a family friend.

"In 1988 Rick started this store with a hope, a dream and the help of his Navy veteran father," the site listed.

The reality show "Pawn Stars" has aired more than 600 episodes and approximately 3,000 people have visited their Las Vegas shop daily, according to their site, making it "one of the top tourist attractions in Las Vegas."

