Park rangers urge Yosemite National Park guests to stop doing this when visiting

Park rangers are sounding the alarm on a nasty habit that's becoming "all too familiar" in Yosemite National Park.

The National Park Service shared the unsightly photos on social media Monday showing a pile of used toilet paper left behind by visitors in an area near Rancheria Falls.

"Picture this: Yosemite’s majestic wilderness, stunning vistas, and... surprise! Used toilet paper waving hello near Rancheria Falls— a full roll too," park officials wrote alongside the photos. "Unfortunately, this is a sight that’s become all too familiar in Yosemite, even in wilderness areas."

Rangers are reminding visitors who bring toilet paper into the park to take it back with them when they leave.

"You can bring a sealable plastic baggie to stash it in, and even cover the bag in tape so you don’t have to look at it. Because really, nobody wants to stumble upon a surprise package left behind by an anonymous outdoor enthusiast," park officials said.

Rangers also warned visitors not to bury their toilet paper, because "it’s easily exposed by weather and erosion, and animals can dig it up and disperse it long before it decomposes"

Officials said that could take between one and three years.

"Some animals may even use it for nesting material (ew). Let’s keep things clean and classy out there, by packing out whatever you carry in," park officials wrote. "Follow #LeaveNoTrace ethics to be sure our adventures make memories, not messes!"