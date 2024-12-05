Panda Express giving away free limited-edition merch today

The Brief On Thursday, Panda Express guests who purchase a Panda plate get a Panda Sherpa hoodie for free. The apparel comes through a collaboration with UPRISERS Cozy Collection. Participating restaurants are holding the giveaway from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.



Thursday, Dec. 5 is National Comfort Food Day.

To celebrate, Panda Express is giving away free limited-edition merch as part of a new collaboration with AAPI brand UPRISERS.



Panda Express guests who buy a Panda plate (two entrees and a side) will get a free Panda Sherpa hoodie.

The following Southern California restaurants are participating in the giveaway from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m, according to the website, while supplies last:

Alhambra: 5 E. Main St.

Chino: 8329 Pine Ave.

Gardena: 1689 W. Artesia Blvd.

Garden Grove: 12971 Beach Blvd.

Los Angeles: 1603 Wilshire Blvd.

San Diego: 2850 National Ave.

Van Nuys: 15303 Roscoe Blvd.

If you miss the giveaway, you can still get your hands on the Cozy Collection online if you don't mind paying full price for the merch.

The full collection features the zip-up Panda Sherpa jacket, matching Sherpa shorts, long-sleeve t-shirt, crew socks, and a Panda bear blanket.

