Palmdale father arrested after child found unresponsive at park released from jail

Schaffer Grindstaff, the 29-year-old man who was arrested after his 3-year-old son was found unresponsive at a park in Palmdale and later died, has been released from prison, data from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate website showed.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Child dies after being found unresponsive at Palmdale park; father arrested

LASD’s inmate website shows he was released Tuesday around 7:30 a.m. for penal code 849(b), which "authorizes peace officers to release arrested persons from custody due to insufficient grounds to file a complaint against that person (Section 849(b)(1)), or because that person was under the influence of alcohol or drugs and no further action is desirable (Sections 849(b)(2) and (3)).

On Thursday, May 23, Palmdale Sheriff's Station deputies responded to Melville J. Courson Park on 10th Street East for a medical emergency call about a child not breathing.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they contacted the father of the child who said his son had suddenly suffered from a medical emergency at the park. The child was immediately transported to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.

During the investigation, homicide detectives spoke with Grindstaff, who was subsequently arrested for child endangerment.

According to a source, authorities are working to determine whether the young boy overdosed on drugs. The cause of death remains unknown and will be determined by the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office.

According to a spokesperson from The City of Palmdale, "Preliminary reports from the LA County Sheriff’s Department indicate that no fentanyl was involved in this incident."



