Oxnard man sentenced for violent assault, kidnapping of girlfriend

The Brief Salvador Pena Martinez was sentenced to 25 years, four months in state prison for a violent 2020 assault on his girlfriend. Martinez previously pleaded guilty to multiple felonies, including kidnapping, arson, and criminal threats. The victim suffered a concussion, facial bruising, and head wounds, and the prosecutor commended her resilience.



An Oxnard man was sentenced to 25 years and four months in state prison on Monday for the violent 2020 assault of his girlfriend, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

What we know:

Salvador Pena Martinez, 44, received a sentence of 25 years and four months in state prison on July 21.

This sentencing follows his guilty plea on April 21, 2025, to several felonies, including inflicting corporal injury, kidnapping, criminal threats, arson of an inhabited structure, evading an officer, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Martinez also admitted to special allegations and aggravating factors, such as causing great bodily injury, targeting a vulnerable victim, and having prior strike offenses.

Timeline:

May 17, 2020: Martinez violently assaulted his girlfriend during an argument. He attacked her physically, choked her until she lost consciousness, and later forced her into his truck, continuing to hit her and threatening her with a gun while driving. The victim eventually escaped at his cousin's house in Martinez violently assaulted his girlfriend during an argument. He attacked her physically, choked her until she lost consciousness, and later forced her into his truck, continuing to hit her and threatening her with a gun while driving. The victim eventually escaped at his cousin's house in Port Hueneme, where his family called the police. She was taken to the hospital with a concussion, facial bruising, and head wounds. Martinez fled the scene before officers arrived.

May 20, 2020: A fire broke out at the victim’s home in Oxnard. Investigators found a gas can near the fire's origin, and video footage showed a white pickup truck, similar to Martinez's, in the vicinity at the time of the fire.

May 23, 2020: Martinez was arrested for the domestic violence assault.

May 28, 2020: Martinez was released on bail.

June 4, 2020: Police attempted to stop Martinez for the arson case, leading to a dangerous chase through Oxnard. Martinez abandoned his moving truck and fled on foot. He was apprehended after resisting arrest and briefly pinning an officer's arm. A loaded semi-automatic handgun was found in his truck.

April 21, 2025: Martinez pleaded guilty to the felony charges.

July 21, 2025: Martinez was sentenced to state prison.

What they're saying:

Deputy District Attorney Rikole Kelly, who prosecuted the case as a member of the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office Domestic Violence Unit, issued a statement following the sentencing. "While the physical and emotional scars of such a brutal attack may linger, we commend the immense resilience and courage demonstrated by the victim and her family throughout this harrowing ordeal," Ms. Kelly said. "With the resolution of this case, we hope they can now begin the process of healing and rebuilding their lives free from fear."