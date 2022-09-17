Over a dozen cats killed after fire rips through pet hotel in Palms area

Seventeen cats were killed after a fire broke out at a business center in the Palms area of Los Angeles.

Firefighters responded to a commercial fire around 5:40 a.m. Saturday at a business center located at 9000 W. Venice Blvd.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, three businesses were fully engulfed in flames. Heavy smoke damaged several other businesses, including a pet hotel.

Fire officials say they were able to rescue several cats from Cat Place LA, but unfortunately 17 died. Two cats survived and were taken to a veterinary.

"Pets are like family, for some of us and seeing so many animals die in this fire, it’s heartbreaking to watch, to see. You know these are people’s best friends and so there’s going to be a lot of broken hearts," said David Ortiz with the fire department.

We're told the owners of Cat Place LA spent the day alerting pet owners and family of the loss of their cats.

One firefighter was also injured and taken to the hospital in fair condition.

Officials believe the fire may have started inside a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu studio. A total of five businesses at the strip mall were destroyed.

For jeweler Samy Katary, who just bought a house together with his wife and son, said he lost everything.



" I have a mortgage to pay….I don’t know what to do."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.