Over 40 lbs. of cocaine worth $700,000 seized in San Bernardino County

article

A suspected drug dealer was arrested after deputies seized over 40 pounds of suspected cocaine worth an estimated $700,000 in San Bernardino County.

Deputies in Grand Terrace contacted the suspect, 40-year-old Ulises Solis-Diaz, who had active warrants and was in possession of illegal drug paraphernalia, officials said.

A search of Diaz's car led to the discovery of a bag containing suspected fentanyl pills, ammunition, and a "Slim Jim" burglary tool. Diaz was also found to be in possession of a second vehicle, which when searched yielded about 19 packages containing suspected cocaine and multiple scales associated with the sales of narcotics.

Diaz was booked into the Central Detention Center, where he is being held in lieu of $2,050,000 bail.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Deputy J. Holt of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Central Station at (909)387-3545. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.