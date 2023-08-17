Over $1.5M worth of fentanyl seized during Arizona traffic stop, suspects arrested
PAYSON, Ariz. - Two women from California were arrested after authorities seized over $1.5 million worth of fentanyl that was hidden inside a vehicle during a traffic stop in Payson.
The Gila County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened along State Route 87 just before 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 16.
"During the investigation there were indicators of criminal activity observed and consent to search the vehicle was obtained from the driver of the car," the sheriff's office said.
While searching the vehicle, approximately 49,500 M-30 pills laced with suspected fentanyl and over 22 pounds of fentanyl powder were found inside a backpack. The estimated street value of the fentanyl is $1,533,720.
Two women inside the car were arrested. They were identified as 36-year-old Rosa Arias Rosales and 22-year-old Karina Perez Casteneda, both from Barstow. Both women were booked into jail and are accused of multiple drug charges.
