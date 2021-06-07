Oreo offers free cookies to aliens

Maybe aliens like cookies too.

A recent report detailing the US intelligence community’s knowledge of UFOs made headlines when it revealed that the government does not have an explanation for certain objects spotted flying in the sky. While the report says that it cannot confirm that any of these objects are alien spaceships, believers across the country had heard enough to get excited.

Getting in on the fun, Oreo has decided to make an offering to any extraterrestrial creatures visiting this planet.

In a press release , the company announced that was making an offering of Double Stuf Oreos as a welcome gift to any UFOS. The statement described the decision as part of the company’s mission to bring all life forms together and treat them to Earth’s favorite cookie (which, according to Oreo, is Oreos).

Olympia Portale, a senior brand manager for Oreo, said, "For over 109 years, OREO has brought people on earth together by inspiring moments of connection. Now, the brand is extending its playful personality across the universe to enable all possible life forms to come together over an OREO cookie."

The company also shared a photo of a wheat field in Kansas that had an Oreo cookie-styled crop circle in the middle of it.

As Fox News previously reported , the intelligence report that set off this UFO fervor is set to be presented to Congress later this month. The report details more than 120 encounters with these unexplainable phenomena. According to the report, military officials could not explain some of the bizarre movements these objects have made and while it cannot definitively say that the objects are spacecraft, it also cannot rule that possibility out.