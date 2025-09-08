California man discovered living in tricked-out crawl space of condo complex
Oregon authorities said a 40-year-old man was arrested after being discovered living in a crawl space at a condominium complex south of Portland.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office reported that a witness saw a man park a vehicle and walk behind one of the buildings in the complex, located on Southeast Old Town Court in unincorporated Clackamas County near Happy Valley.
A 40-year-old man was arrested after deputies discovered he had been secretly living in a crawl space at a condominium complex south of Portland, Oregon. (Credit: Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful)
Deputies noticed that the crawl space door was both damaged and locked, with an extension cord running through a vent, and after forcing it open, they discovered 40-year-old Beniamin Bucur inside.
What they're saying:
"The witness also noticed the door to the crawl space was open and light was coming from inside. The door then closed," the sheriff’s office wrote.
"He had taken significant steps to improve the conditions of the crawl space and was obviously living inside. Deputies observed a bed, lights, chargers, TVs, and other electronics plugged into the power of the house," the sheriff’s office said.
"Deputies estimate he had been living there for an extended period of time. A pipe with white residue that tested positive for methamphetamine was also found," they said.
What's next:
According to the sheriff’s office, Bucur was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
The Source: Storyful contributed to this report. The information in this story comes from statements released by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. This story was reported from Los Angeles.