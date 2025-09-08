Expand / Collapse search

California man discovered living in tricked-out crawl space of condo complex

By Chris Williams
Published  September 8, 2025 7:28am PDT
    • Deputies arrested 40-year-old Beniamin Bucur after finding him living in a condo crawl space south of Portland.
    • The space was outfitted with a bed, lights, TVs, and electronics powered by the building.
    • Bucur was jailed on burglary and meth possession charges.

Oregon authorities said a 40-year-old man was arrested after being discovered living in a crawl space at a condominium complex south of Portland.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office reported that a witness saw a man park a vehicle and walk behind one of the buildings in the complex, located on Southeast Old Town Court in unincorporated Clackamas County near Happy Valley.

A 40-year-old man was arrested after deputies discovered he had been secretly living in a crawl space at a condominium complex south of Portland, Oregon. (Credit: Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful)

Deputies noticed that the crawl space door was both damaged and locked, with an extension cord running through a vent, and after forcing it open, they discovered 40-year-old Beniamin Bucur inside.

What they're saying:

"The witness also noticed the door to the crawl space was open and light was coming from inside. The door then closed," the sheriff’s office wrote.

A 40-year-old man was arrested after deputies discovered he had been secretly living in a crawl space at a condominium complex south of Portland, Oregon. (Credit: Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful)

"He had taken significant steps to improve the conditions of the crawl space and was obviously living inside. Deputies observed a bed, lights, chargers, TVs, and other electronics plugged into the power of the house," the sheriff’s office said.

"Deputies estimate he had been living there for an extended period of time. A pipe with white residue that tested positive for methamphetamine was also found," they said.

A 40-year-old man was arrested after deputies discovered he had been secretly living in a crawl space at a condominium complex south of Portland, Oregon. (Credit: Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful)

What's next:

According to the sheriff’s office, Bucur was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

The Source: Storyful contributed to this report. The information in this story comes from statements released by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 

