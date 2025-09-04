Alabama man claiming to be 'Angel of Death' drives to Orange County after making threats against local church

The Brief An Alabama man who drove to Southern California was arrested after making multiple threats against St. Michael's Abbey in Orange County. Joshua Michael Richardson claimed to be "Michael the Angel of Death" and said he was there "to do the Lord’s work".



A man claiming to be ‘Michael the Angel of Death’ was charged with making felony criminal threats against a church in Orange County.

According to the Orange County District Attorney's Office, Joshua Michael Richardson, 38, drove from Alabama to California after threatening to "Do the Lord’s Reaping" at St. Michael’s Abbey in Silverado Canyon.

Timeline:

On August 19, St. Michael’s Abbey received a threatening email from Richardson claiming to be the "rider of the pale horse," a reference to the last of the Four Horsemen in the Book of Revelation, and that he was "sent to do the Lord’s reaping before his harvest," an apparent reference to the end of the world, according to a statement from the DA's Office.

In his email, Richardson allegedly claimed to be Michael the Angel of Death and said that he chose St. Michael’s Abbey as it is one of the few churches in the nation that still practices Michaelmas. Richardson then stated that he would be traveling to the church soon from Alabama, officials said.

On August 26, officials say Richardson attended afternoon church services at St. Michael’s Abbey and apparently followed the priest into a private area of the church following the service. The DA's Office said Richardson told the priest that he had come to do the "Lord’s work, to separate the weak from the weeds, and that he rode his white pale horse from Alabama."

On August 28, Richardson was arrested in Santa Monica. He's been charged with one felony count of criminal threats, one felony count of possession of brass knuckles, one felony count of possession of a dirk or dagger, and one misdemeanor count of possession of a large-capacity magazine.

Richardson was in possession of six high-capacity gun magazines, brass knuckles, and a sword. Investigators also recovered several knives, a stun gun, body armor, duct tape, rope, walk-talkies and other tactical gear from his truck. No guns or ammunition were recovered.

What they're saying:

"The walls of our churches are not just symbols of sanctuary; they represent the most sacred places of worship and of peace," said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. "No one should have to worship in fear that a stranger would walk through the door with the intent to carry out their own day of judgement and determine who lives and who dies."