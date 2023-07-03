Orange County influencer Jackie Miller James wakes from coma, reunites with baby

article

Mom and baby are back together again.

Orange County social media influencer Jackie Miller James has woken up from a medically-induced coma after suffering a ruptured brain aneurysm one week before she was expected to give birth, according to her family.

"We are beyond thrilled to share that your loving prayers for Jackie have been working!" Miller James' family wrote on Instagram Sunday. "Jackie is awake and was recently transferred to one of the best neurological rehabilitation hospitals in the country."

"The doctors have been pleased upon her latest tests, numbers, and evaluations, noting that Jackie is performing above expectations at this stage of her recovery and is progressing more with every passing day," her family added.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Orange County influencer Jackie Miller James in coma after aneurysm ruptures

The June 8 incident led to severe brain bleeding, a GoFundMe organized by family states.

The 35-year-old's husband, Austin, found the mom-to-be at their home and took her to the hospital, where she underwent an emergency C-section and brain surgeries at the same time.

"If Jackie and the baby arrived a few minutes later at the hospital, we likely would have lost both of them. James’ sisters, Natalie and Nicelle, said on the fundraising page. "But instead, Jackie is continuing to fight for her life each day and we are optimistic she can beat the odds by surrounding her with the right specialists and methods of therapy."

Miller James’ newborn daughter was kept in the NICU for 12 days following the "traumatic events of her birth," before finally meeting her mother, who remained in a coma.

"Jackie’s husband and family have not left her side since the incident," Miller James’ sisters said. "They are navigating taking care of a newborn in the ICU while fighting to keep Jackie alive."

"While the road will be long, we are committed to bringing Jackie home to her daughter and husband," her sisters added.

Miller James has been sharing her daily routines, skin care, and pregnancy journey with her over 27,000 followers on Instagram.

Miller James married her husband in April 2022 in Northern California, in what the couple called "A little bit of Cali and A little bit of Country," according to a digital wedding invite.

The new mom's family said while she has "an incredibly long road to recovery ahead of her," they are grateful for the community's "prayers, love, and support" as she continues her healing journey.