Orange County activists want ICE out, accuse agents of racial profiling

The Brief Demonstrators are protesting recent ICE raids in Orange County. Immigration agents arrested several day laborers in Anaheim and Garden Grove over the weekend. Protesters say the operations violated a court order temporarily prohibiting certain raids in Southern California.



Orange County community members gathered in Garden Grove on Tuesday to speak out against recent immigration raids in the area, accusing federal agents of racial profiling and brutality.

What we know:

The Orange County Community Self-Defense Coalition gathered for a protest outside a Garden Grove Home Depot on Tuesday. The protest was spurned on after several immigration raids over the weekend in Garden Grove and Anaheim.

RELATED: Federal appeals court upholds ban on immigration raids in LA

Protesters argued that the enforcement operations violated a temporary restraining order in effect across Southern California that prohibits raids based off of the language people speak or where they work, among other things.

Videos on social media appeared to show agents using tear gas on a crowd at an Anaheim car washing. Demonstrators say that in several raids, day laborers were targeted without probable cause.

What they're saying:

"Over the past few days, ICE and federal agents have violently abducted immigrants across North OC, from Anaheim to Garden Grove to Santa Ana," one demonstrator said at a press conference on Tuesday. "These raids have targeted home depots like this one and car washes, where DHS has deployed extreme violence, including tasers and rubber bullets to kidnap migrant workers."

"We call on everyone who knows in their hearts that these kidnappings are unjust and unconstitutional to stand in solidarity with everyone who has been kidnapped," said another.

The group is urging more protests and a boycott of Home Depot, saying the chain is "allowing these kidnappings to happen on their property."

What's next:

Activists say they plan to have more protests and rallies and are working to organize community patrols to help community members.