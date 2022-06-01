Oklahoma hospital shooting: Several wounded, some killed, Tulsa police say

Multiple people were injured and "some unfortunately were killed" at a Tulsa, Oklahoma, hospital Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting took place at the Natalie Medical Building which is part of the Saint Francis Health System.

Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said the suspected gunman "is down." During a news conference, officials were unsure whether police shot the suspect or they shot themselves.

People are still being evacuated from the building at this time.

Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were sent to assist with the incident.

Heavy police presence near Natalie Medical Building in Tulsa, Okla. on June 1, 2022. (Tulsa Police Department)

"@ATFDallasTulsa office personnel are on scene at St. Francis Hospital to provide assistance in the active shooter incident. Tulsa Police Department is the point of contact and will release more information as it becomes available," the bureau tweeted.

The Natalie building houses an outpatient surgery center and a breast health center.

Earlier on Wednesday, the chief of police advised people to avoid the area near 61st and Yale Avenue, which is the location of the Natalie building, according to local news media.

"@TulsaPolice has responded to an active shooter incident near 61st & Yale. Please stay away from the area and yield to all emergency vehicles as we deal with this response. We will update the media as soon as we are able to gather details," the tweet read.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.