Foo Fighters to close out Ohana Festival in Dana Point

The Ohana Festival is returning to Dana Point and organizers have announced this year’s headliners.

The three-day event begins September 29 at Doheny State Beach and will be headlined by the Killers and Haim Friday, Eddie Vedder and The Chicks on Saturday, and Foo Fighters and Pretenders will close out the festival on Sunday.

It will be the first time Foo Fighters have performed locally since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. The Orange County native played in the festival numerous times.

Foo Fighters begin touring next month and have yet to announce who is filling in for the drum seat.

The presale begins Thursday, April 13 at 10 a.m.

General admission is priced at $169 for a 1-day ticket and $479 for all three days.

