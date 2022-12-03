Officials looking for inmate who 'walked away' from facility in LA County

article

Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) are searching for an inmate who ‘walked away' from the Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County.

Juan Avina, 39, was last seen on December 2, at 9 p.m. He is a minimum-security inmate, according to the CDCR.

He is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 205 pounds with brown eyes and short brown hair.

Avina was admitted from Stanislaus County on July 13, 2022, to serve a four-year sentence for possessing/owning a firearm by a felon or addict, a second strike, and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, also a second strike.

He was scheduled to be released from CDCR custody in December 2023.

Anyone who sees Avina or has knowledge of his whereabouts is urged to contact Lieutenant D. E. Foote, Camp Commander at (661) 268-0113, any law enforcement agency, or 911.