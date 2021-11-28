Expand / Collapse search

Off White founder, fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies at 41 of cancer

By Jake Coyle
Published 
Updated 12:38PM
Entertainment
Associated Press
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022 : Day One article

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 05: Virgil Abloh wears a white shirt, a black tie with 'A Formality' slogan, a black blazer jacket with multicolored buttons embroidered, black flared suit pants, a gold watch, butterfly sunglasses, outside Louis Vuitton Parfum h

Expand

NEW YORK - Designer Virgil Abloh, a leading fashion executive hailed as the Karl Lagerfeld of his generation, has died after a private battle with cancer. He was 41.

Abloh's death was announced Sunday by the luxury group LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy) and the Off White label, the brand Abloh founded. Abloha was the men’s wear designer of Louis Vuitton.

"We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom," Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive of LVMH said in a statement.

Stylish 82-year-old woman inspires the internet with virtual church outfits

La Verne Ford Wimberly spoke with FOX Television Stations about how she inspired the internet with her colorful Sunday outfits for virtual church.

RELATED: ‘House of Gucci’ review: Greek tragedy draped in high-camp couture

A statement from Abloh's family on the designer's Instagram account said for the last two years, Abloh battled cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare form of cancer in which a tumor occurs in the heart.

GettyImages-1340280657.jpg

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Virgil Abloh attends 2021 Costume Institute Benefit - In America: A Lexicon of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Expand

"He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture," the statement read.

Abloh is survived by his wife Shannon Abloh and his children, Lowe and Grey.