OC man fends off would-be follow-home robbers despite being pepper sprayed

A Fullerton man is recovering after he was followed home by a group of suspects who attacked him with pepper spray.

The incident was caught on multiple surveillance cameras, including a rearview camera captured by a Tesla parked inside the garage.

The man pulled into the garage when he got out of his car before a group of suspects started going after the man.

Despite being pepper sprayed, the Fullerton man fought back. Luckily, he had a landscaping project at his home at the time of the incident, so his contractors ran out to help ward off the suspects.

The family claims they're not the only victims.

As of Monday night, no arrests have been formally announced in Monday's incident.