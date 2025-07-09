Nvidia stock soars as it become world’s first $4 trillion public company

article

The Brief Nvidia has become the first public company to reach a market value of over $4 trillion. This milestone follows a significant investor frenzy over the past two years, driven by the AI boom. Nvidia's stock has surged from around $14 per share in early 2023 to over $164 per share.



Chipmaker Nvidia has made history by becoming the first public company to achieve a market valuation exceeding $4 trillion.

What we know:

On Wednesday, Nvidia reached a market value of over $4 trillion, marking it as the first public company to do so.

This achievement follows a substantial increase in its stock price, which rose 2.5%, or $3.97, in early trading to exceed $164 per share.

At the start of 2023, Nvidia's shares were valued at around $14 each, indicating a significant growth driven by investor interest.

The company has become the largest on Wall Street, surpassing giants like Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and Google, and its market value was below $600 billion just two years ago.

Nvidia's stock movements now hold more influence on the S&P 500 and other indexes than any other company except Apple.

Big picture view:

Nvidia is considered a prominent beneficiary and "poster child" of the current artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Its substantial growth, along with that of other AI-focused companies, has been a primary driver behind the S&P 500 consistently reaching new record highs, including one just last week.

The surge in profits from these companies has bolstered the market, even amidst ongoing concerns about high inflation and potential economic challenges for the U.S. stemming from tariffs and other policies of President Donald Trump.

By the numbers:

$4 trillion: Nvidia's market value reached this amount on Wednesday, making it the first public company to do so.

2.5%: The percentage increase in Nvidia shares during early trading on Wednesday.

$3.97: The dollar increase per share for Nvidia in early trading Wednesday.

$164: The approximate price per share for Nvidia in early trading Wednesday.

$14: The approximate price per share for Nvidia at the beginning of 2023.

<$600 billion: Nvidia's market value two years ago.