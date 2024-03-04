Trump wins North Dakota Republican caucuses

Donald Trump won the North Dakota Republican presidential caucuses on Monday, adding to his string of victories heading into Super Tuesday.

The former president finished first in voting conducted at 12 caucus sites, ahead of former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. The results resumes Trump’s winning streak, which was briefly interrupted on Sunday when Haley notched her first victory of the campaign in the District of Columbia’s primary.

Despite her early losses, Haley has said she would remain in the race at least through those contests, although she has declined to name any primary she felt confident she would win.

The White House hopefuls now turn their attention to Super Tuesday, when results will pour in from 16 states in contests that amount to the single biggest delegate haul of any day in the presidential primary. Trump and President Joe Biden, a Democrat, are dominating their races and are on track to winning their nominations later this month.

North Dakota caucus results

What time is the North Dakota GOP caucuses?

The caucuses opened from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, which is 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. CST and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. MST.

Most of the state is in the Central time zone, while eight counties are in the Mountain time zone. Three counties are in both.

Who participated in the North Dakota GOP caucuses?

Trump, Haley and Florida businessman David Stuckenberg. Texas businessman and pastor Ryan Binkley also qualified for the ballot, but he recently ended his campaign.

North Dakota’s state party’s practice has been to remove candidates from the ballot once they drop out.

How does voting work in the North Dakota GOP caucuses?

Republicans gather at 12 sites and caucus voters are encouraged to pay party members, but those who won't pay $50 for annual membership will be asked to sign a pledge to affiliate with the party, the AP reported.

North Dakota is the only state without voter registration, and the caucuses follow official state voter identification protocols, like providing a driver's license.

Voting is done only in person and on printed ballots, which will be hand-counted. The party has printed 30,000 ballots, and no candidates were expected to visit North Dakota on Monday.

Who is eligible to vote in the North Dakota GOP caucuses?

Caucus participants are required to be members of the North Dakota Republican Party.

How many delegates are up for grabs in the North Dakota GOP caucuses?

North Dakota will have 29 delegates awarded to the candidate who receives 60% or more of the statewide caucus vote.

