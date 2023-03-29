NHTSA investigating Tesla Model X seat belt failures

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened an investigation into reports that the front seat belts in some Tesla Model X SUVs are not properly secured.

The investigation covers approximately 50,000 of the vehicles from the 2022 and 2023 model years.

The Model X was redesigned with a new interior and other updates in 2021.

Two owners filed complaints with the agency saying that they were not attached securely.

According to the reports, the issue involves "a failure of the front seat belt to remain connected to the seat belt anchor pretensioner." Neither complaint involved a collision.

The NHTSA said the investigation will "assess the scope, frequency, and manufacturing processes associated with this condition."

The NHTSA also has ongoing investigations into reported problems with Teslas that date to 2020. They include Teslas with partially automated driving systems that allegedly brake for no reason or can run into emergency vehicles parked on highways.

Tesla issued a recall for 3,470 Model Y SUVs in early March after the discovery of loose bolts securing their second row seats.

