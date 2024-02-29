NFL team report cards released: Where does your team rank?

article

The NFL Players Association has released its annual team report cards, grading each franchise based on facilities, coaches, locker rooms, and even cafeteria offerings and the quality of the teams’ nutritionists.

The NFLPA, the league’s labor union for NFL players, has produced report cards the past two years based on surveys of players in an attempt to improve overall working conditions around the league.

The NFLPA says 1,706 players took part in the surveys from Aug. 26 to Nov. 16, 2023. Answers were collected anonymously.

Which NFL teams have the best 2024 report card grades?

At the top of the rankings were the Miami Dolphins, who had no grade lower than an A-minus in any category and received the highest weighted score of any team. The Minnesota Vikings had no grade lower than a B and had the second-best score.

RELATED: NFL officials meet to discuss altering kickoff rule: report

"The (Dolphins’) state-of-the-art facilities continue to impress," the report said, "but more importantly, are complemented by the number of quality trainers, strength coaches and other support staff who help make the workplace experience one of the best across the league."

Rounding out the top five in weighted score were the Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Which NFL teams have the worst 2024 report card grades?

The Washington Commanders ranked last out of 32 franchises. When their players were asked what issues were most important to fix, the report said, "most players couldn’t come up with just one."

"Instead, the common answer was the entire facility," the report said. "The players understand that the new club ownership didn’t create these current problems, and they are hopeful that the new team ownership is willing to do what it takes to fix them."

The Kansas City Chiefs, back-to-back Super Bowl champs, ranked second to last place among NFL clubs in this year's survey.

RELATED: Cam Newton 'brawl' at Atlanta 7v7 football game caught on camera

"The one bright spot for the team is head coach Andy Reid, who was the highest rated head coach in the NFL," the report says. "Other than that, the players are frustrated by their workplace offerings, especially after the team's sustained success in recent years. The responses identify major issues in two areas: quality of care and out-of-date facilities."

The Los Angeles Chargers ranked third worst in the league, but the NFLPA expects that rank to rise after the franchise opens its new practice facility.

Factors that affected overall scores include what each team charges for child care, how they handle travel accommodations for players, and how many meals players are given during training season.

Who are the highest rated NFL coaches and owners?

This was the first year that the survey included grades for head coaches, owners and dieticians/nutritionists.

More than half of head coaches received an A-minus or better, including A-plus grades for Reid, the Lions' Matt Campbell and the Vikings' Kevin O’Connell. The lowest grade was a D for the Raiders' Josh McDaniels, who has since been fired.

RELATED: Shaq offers advice to Jason Kelce on potential retirement with a warning

Only two team owners received A-plus grades: the Dolphins' Stephen Ross and the Vikings' Zygi Wilf. Along with Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, the Steelers' Art Rooney II and the Cardinals' Michael Bidwill also received F-minus grades.

NFL teams ranked by report card

The report card ranked the teams from best to worst based on player responses. Here are the overall rankings for each franchise, ranked from best to worst, according to the NFLPA:

Miami Dolphins Minnesota Vikings Green Bay Packers Philadelphia Eagles Jacksonville Jaguars San Francisco 49ers Houston Texans New York Giants Las Vegas Raiders Chicago Bears Buffalo Bills Dallas Cowboys Detroit Lions Seattle Seahawks Baltimore Ravens Denver Broncos Carolina Panthers Tennessee Titans New Orleans Saints Los Angeles Rams New York Jets Indianapolis Colts Cleveland Browns Tampa Bay Buccaneers Atlanta Falcons Cincinnati Bengals Arizona Cardinals Pittsburgh Steelers New England Patriots Los Angeles Chargers Kansas City Chiefs Washington Commanders

The Associated Press contributed to this report.