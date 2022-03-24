New job, ride for teen driver who drove red truck in Texas tornado

The teen driver who survived being hit by a tornado says he is getting a new job and a North Texas car dealer wants to give him a new truck.

Video of 16-year-old Riley Leon and his red truck has been viewed thousands of times since the Texas tornado on Monday in Elgin. Riley told FOX 7 he was going back home from a job interview at Whataburger.

A company spokesperson said Thursday it was her understanding he has been hired at their Manor location, but was awaiting confirmation from their Human Resources department that he has officially been hired.

Riley told FOX 7 his red truck was hauled away by the family’s insurance company. He provided a picture of the truck before it was smashed by the storm and earlier explained it's a personal loss.

"So it was family. That truck helped me and my dad get to where we are at now. To see that its gone, it brings a lot of tears to me," said Leon.

Along with the new job, Riley will be getting a new truck. Officials with the Elgin Police Department tell FOX 7 a car dealership in Fort Worth reached out them to contact Riley's family. A statement was sent to FOX News and FOX 7 from Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet:

"Chevrolet, together with Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet of Fort Worth, TX, are donating a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT All Star Edition in cherry red to Riley Leon and his family after he survived a powerful tornado while driving in his Silverado. We are thankful Riley is safe, commend his driving skills during a frightening situation, and our hearts are with other families in Texas that have been affected by these storms. To help aid the recovery efforts in Texas, Chevy Cares is donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross disaster relief fund. Due to the quick action of the team at Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet, the new truck will be presented to Riley and his family on Saturday, March 26, at the dealership."

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

'I was speechless': 16-year-old who drove red truck through Texas tornado describes event

Mystery driver of red truck driving through Texas tornado is a teenager

Video shows red truck driving through tornado in central Texas

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter