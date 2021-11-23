LIVE: NASA launching planetary-defense mission from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base

All eyes will be on Santa Barbara County as SpaceX will launch NASA's planetary-defense mission from the Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The mission, Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), will launch Tuesday at 10:21 p.m. PST. According to SpaceX's website, DART is humanity's first planetary defense test mission, which will determine if crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid is an effective way to change its course. If it does change courses, this defense mission could help stop other asteroids from threatening Earth.

Stay with FOX 11 as we will live stream the historic launch.

You can click here for more information on DART.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.