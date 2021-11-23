Expand / Collapse search
LIVE: NASA launching planetary-defense mission from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Air and Space
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - All eyes will be on Santa Barbara County as SpaceX will launch NASA's planetary-defense mission from the Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The mission, Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), will launch Tuesday at 10:21 p.m. PST. According to SpaceX's website, DART is humanity's first planetary defense test mission, which will determine if crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid is an effective way to change its course. If it does change courses, this defense mission could help stop other asteroids from threatening Earth.

You can click here for more information on DART.

