More victims possible in Bell Gardens online renters fraud scheme: police

If you live in Bell Gardens, you may be a victim of an online renters scheme.

Police said the suspect pictured below has allegedly victimized low-income families at 7007 Perry Road since 2021.

Photo: Bell Gardens Police Department

According to authorities, the victims have lost thousands of dollars in security deposits at the address.

No other information was immediately available.

If you believe you or someone you know may have been a victim of this online renter's fraud scheme, contact Detective Tamayo at 562-806-7613.



