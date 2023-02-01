Expand / Collapse search

More Asian Americans buying guns since pandemic, new data shows

By and FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
U.S.
FOX 11

Asian Americans increasingly buying guns

New data show that Asian Americans are buying guns in increasing numbers, the population that tended to own the fewest guns.

The reasons are many, and it depends on whom you ask why they might be buying a gun for the first time.

Could it be the increase in anti-Asian hate? One woman explained, yes, that is one reason why she decided to become a first-time gun owner.

"I see the society seems to not [be] safe," the woman explained.

The 65-year-old woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said watching the news, she noticed a lot of Asian hate – particularly during the pandemic.

David Liu, who has been selling guns for about six years, said sales "went up like crazy" in his business during the pandemic.

"I sold about a thousand guns in that year," Liu said. "It went up four times."

Nationwide gun sales saw a similar increase overall. But according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, there's been a 43% increase in sales to Asians, the population that tends to own the fewest guns.

Liu was surprised he didn't see a spike in sales after Monterey Park. He did, however, see an increase in calls about CCW as concealed carry weapon permits.

"We did have a customer have [a] question about that. And we did help him to find to fill out the application," he said.