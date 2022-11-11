Mockingbird recalls 149,000 strollers that pose falling risk to children

article

Mockingbird is recalling 149,000 of its strollers after reports that they can break and cause kids to fall.

The New York-based company received 138 reports of cracks in the frame and eight injuries to kids including cuts, scratches, and bruises, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) noted in a release on their website.

This recall only applies to single-to-double strollers with lot numbers between 20091 and 22602, and Mockingbird is telling people who own these items to stop using them and to call the company to get a free frame reinforcement kit.

The kits include two frame clamps that attach to the sides of the stroller to reinforce the frame.

These recalled strollers are manufactured in China and sold at Target stores and online at hellomockingbird.com, babylist.com, goodbuygear.com, and target.com, according to the CPSC release.

This story was reported rom Washington, D.C.

