George Floyd settlement: $27 million approved by Minneapolis City Council

The Minneapolis City Council unanimously approved a $27 million settlement Friday in the civil lawsuit brought by the family of George Floyd. The vote was 13-0. The settlement includes $500,000 to be spent on community efforts near the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, which has become known as George Floyd Square.

Attorney Ben Crump, who represents the family of George Floyd in the federal civil lawsuit, has called a 1 p.m. CT news conference at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, City Council President Lisa Bender, City Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins and Council Member Jeremiah Ellison will join George Floyd’s family at the 1 p.m. news conference.

George Floyd settlement makes history

Attorneys for the Floyd family touted the $27 million settlement as "the largest pre-trial civil rights wrongful death settlement in U.S. history." Ben Crump released the following statement:

"This historic agreement, the largest pre-trial settlement in a civil rights wrongful death case in U.S. history, makes a statement that George Floyd’s life mattered and by extension that Black lives matter. It sends a message that the unjust taking of a Black life will no longer be written off as trivial, unimportant, or unworthy of consequences."

The civil complaint in the death of George Floyd made note of other cases of excessive force involving the Minneapolis Police Department, including the deaths of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, Jamar Clark and Terrance Franklin. In 2019, Justine Ruszcyk Damond’s family settled a civil lawsuit with the City of Minneapolis for $20 million, making it the largest police misconduct payout in Minnesota history.

The largest publicly-disclosed settlement in a case involving police killings is a $38 million award to the family of a 23-year-old Maryland hairstylist Korryn Gaines.

More recently, the family of Beonna Taylor was awarded a $12 million settlement.

Statement from George Floyd’s sister, Bridgett Floyd

"On behalf of all of my family members, I am pleased that this part of our tragic journey to justice for my brother George is resolved. Although I wasn’t able to physically be with my family for the official announcement of the settlement reached between my family and the city of Minneapolis, I am with them in spirit.

"Our family suffered an irreplaceable loss May 25 when George’s life was senselessly taken by a Minneapolis police officer. While we will never get our beloved George back, we will continue to work tirelessly to make this world a better, and safer, place for all.

"Going forward, my work as Founder of the George Floyd Memorial Foundation will be a priority both in George’s birthplace of Fayetteville, North Carolina and around the country.

"The purpose of the Foundation is to honor my brother’s memory and legacy as a community-minded volunteer who would truly give the shirt off his back to someone who needed it.

"While our hearts are broken, we are comforted in knowing that even in death, George Floyd showed the world how to live."

Death of George Floyd

George Floyd, 46, died on May 25, 2020 while being detained by Minneapolis police officers Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue. The intersection has remained closed to traffic since Floyd's death and has been dubbed George Floyd Square.

A widely-shared video taken by a bystander showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while he repeatedly cried, "I can’t breathe."

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced the firing of all four officers the following day. Chauvin was arrested and charged with Floyd’s death on May 29 and the three others were arrested and charged with aiding and abetting on June 3.

The Derek Chauvin trial is underway with jury selection at the Hennepin County Government Center.

TIMELINE: George Floyd's death to Derek Chauvin's trial